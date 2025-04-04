Luna Park celebrates opening day for its 2025 season

The weather was warm and excitement was high at Luna Park in Coney Island’s official opening day on March 29.

The day included remarks from Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, Luna Park’s parent company; elected officials, and community leaders. The speeches were followed by the traditional egg-cream christening of the Cyclonerollercoaster, which is now 98 years old, and its first ride of the year.

Alessandro Zamperla (lower left), elected officials (that’s Borough President Reynoso in a Mets uniform), staff and Brooklyn Cyclones mascots Sandy the Seagull and King Henry cheer after the traditional egg cream christening of the ride. Photos courtesy of Luna Park in Coney Island

Guy Zoda, also known as King Henry, one of the mascots of the Brooklyn Cyclones, emceed the festivities. The first 98 riders got on the coaster for free.

Zamperla started by thanking park-goers, Luna Park staff, and the NYPD and FDNY.

“Today’s a celebration of the preservation of the historic amusement district that has been the People’s Playground for many years, since the 19th century,” he said. “It’s a celebration of a cultural icon.”

There was a huge crowd for the opening day at Luna Park in Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Luna Park in Coney Island

He mentioned that the movie “Anora,” which won the Academy Award for best picture this year, was filmed in Coney Island.

“For me, the most compelling scenes were the ones at Luna Park with the Thunderbolt and Cyclone in the background,” he joked.

He also said he was against the proposal for a casino in Coney Island (known as “The Coney Casino and Resort Entertainment District”).

“The season of Luna Park is a testament to the Coney Island district, which is currently under attack from development proposals that would destroy the unique character of this national treasure, its longstanding cultural significance and this community,” he said. “Our community is against this proposal, and we stand with them.”

Photo courtesy of Luna Park

Part of the proceeds from the day went to local organizations the Coney Island Sharks (a youth sports program), Operation H.O.O.D. (an anti-gun violence group), Children of Promise NYC (which helps children whose parents are in prison), Urban Neighborhood Services (which provides a variety of services) and the Coney Island Public Library.



NYC First Deputy Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa talked about the amusement district’s significance.

“This is an iconic institution here in Coney Island,” she said. “It has been home to many people across the city. They come across the world to be able to visit the Cyclone and to be able to visit Coney Island. For so many people, the sights and sounds of the amusement rides here like the Cyclone are so important to them.”

“It’s a great tradition and this is the place where you can come whether you’re in a good mood or a bad mood because you’re going to leave in a good mood anyway,” said Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny (R-Coney Island-Bay Ridge).



“Is there a better day in Brooklyn than opening day here?” asked Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I see the line around the block, everyone’s getting ready to go on the Cyclone. I told Alessandro that I’m not doing it this year because I’m a coward.”

“You could still come here with your kids and have a great day in the sun, ride these rides and have food, have a good time and still have money left over to pay your rent and that is special in the city,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-Bay Ridge-Dyker Heights-Coney Island-Sea Gate-Bath Beach) “We’re losing places like that. It’s important to keep those traditions alive and to continue what we really value.”

Next up for Coney, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the area’s other amusement park, will be celebrating its 105th season with its official opening day on Palm Sunday, April 13 at 10 a.m.