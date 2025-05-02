Arrests made in Sheepshead Bay homeless shelter protests

Police arrested two people and issued summonses during a protest of a homeless shelter plan in Sheepshead Bay during the evening hours of April 30.

At 11:15 p.m., police arrested two women protesting outside the site at 2134 Coyle Street.

Many protestors showed up for the entire day, demanding answers on the site Images via Citizen App

Peizhen Ma, 62, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, violation of local law, disorderly conduct-violent behavior and disorderly conduct-obstructing traffic.

Shuling Lin, 54, was charged with second-degree assault and menacing a police officer.

Police and protestors clash outside the Sheepshead Bay shelter plan.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



Cops also said that five others were issued summonses.

The proposal is to build a shelter for 169 men, women and children.

Earlier that morning, the NYPD cleared protest encampments. Additional arrests were made, but the number of people and the charges weren’t reported.

Some elected officials were upset with how police handled the protestors and demanded answers.

“The City’s Administration wants to put a homeless shelter in the middle of our neighborhoods, next to schools and day care centers,” said State Sen. Steve Chan. “In our backyards. In our communities. And they expect us to stay quiet? Is it any wonder why the people of Sheepshead Bay are furious? Is it any wonder why families who worked their whole lives to build a safe and stable community for their children to live in are now saying, ‘Enough is enough?’”

According to a letter written to the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) by Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse, the original plan for the site was for mixed-use affordable housing.

“With demolition poised to begin while the site’s affordable-housing plan remains unresolved, the Department of Buildings must verify that every permit and safety measure is fully in place and that no work proceeds beyond demolition without new approvals,” she said. “Our seniors and other neighbors stationed outside the site deserve strong protection, and our community will not accept shortcuts that put lives at risk.”

“Today’s protest in Sheepshead Bay is another example of the city using taxpayer resources to coerce minority New Yorkers into submission,” said Councilmember Susan Zhuang. “Of course, the community is upset and feels as if no one in Government is listening to them. How is this a smart use of city resources? How is this going to build trust with the people who are victims of a city government that will not consider their voice?”

Police officers arrive at the shelter site. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Protestors continue to stand outside the site holding signs that read “No Homeless Shelters.”

The presence is similar to the protests that have been held at a Gravesend site.

“Homeless shelters don’t belong in our residential neighborhoods, period,” Chan said. “We will not stand for this. We will not be quiet. We will not let this city punish the people who built it. Sheepshead Bay is not a dumping ground. It is a neighborhood. It is our home to the elderly, to children and families. We are going to defend our community at whatever cost.”

Following the arrests, the Department of Social Services released a statement.

“While these protestors have every right to publicly express their views and opinions, they must do so peacefully and in a manner which complies with the law,” a spokesperson said. “In accordance with a recently issued court order, the developer is allowed to enter the property free of any impediments to access. We will continue to maintain open lines of communication with all stakeholders and elected officials from the area in order to keep them apprised of the status of this project.”