Cyclones’ Serrano starts year as the complete package

Over the first four weeks of the season, Eli Serrano III has proven to be an integral cog in the Cyclones finishing a two-week road trip with a record of 13-7. Playing his first year in Brooklyn, Serrano has been the steady outfield piece that has shone at the plate as well as either in center or left.

From the opening series against Wilmington, Serrano joined his other two top-hitting teammates Jacob Reimer and Chris Suero, who’ve also homered and have gotten off to fast starts. In the last game against Wilmington, he was one of the few Cyclones to homer over Maimonides Park’s ocean wind-protected right field wall.

After becoming the third Cyclone to homer this season, Serrano displayed his prowess in the field in the next series against Hudson Valley. Taking away extra base hits, he impressively scaled Maimonides Park’s left field wall during back-to-back games to take away go-ahead runs from the Renegades.

Serrano modestly explained that taking outfield practice at the fence got him accustomed to playing the left field wall. “When we first came up here, they [the coaches] had us track balls out there over and over again so we had a feeling for the fence,” he said.

In addition to tracking down difficult fly balls, Serrano’s defense also was on display during an afternoon matinee against the Renegades. Showcasing an accurate arm from center field, the Mets’ 2024 fourth-round pick from North Carolina State successfully teamed up with catcher Chris Suero to throw out two runners at home plate.

Besides his defense, Serrano’s best offensive performance came on the road when he went 5-for-6 with 3 RBIs in the Cyclones’ 12-5 win over the Aberdeen Iron Birds. Starting off with two singles and two doubles and followed by a home run, Serrano has set himself up to remain as the Cyclones’ leadoff hitter.

Serrano’s recent 5-for-6 game ties the previous team record which Jake Ritter set in 2019.

Commenting on his recent hitting surge, Serrano again modestly attributed his hitting to a good routine in batting practice that he just applies to the game.

Family-wise, Serrano has New York roots. His father grew up in the Bronx rooting for the Yankees while his grandfather roots for the Mets. Although he grew up in Fairfax, Va., he, like his father, was a Yankee fan. Currently, Serrano follows the Washington Nationals and his baseball idol Bryce Harper.

“Serrano is still learning to play defense and is getting better and better each day,” said Cyclones manager Gilbert Gomez. “At the leadoff position, he gives us that jumpstart that we need. He’s shown that he can really be a big game-changer for us.”