Kagan holds fundraiser for 48th City Council race

Former Councilmember Ari Kagan held a fundraiser event in support of his run for the 48th City Council District seat at Oleandr Restaurant, 410 Brighton Beach Avenue May 1.

The district covers parts of Gravesend and Homecrest, Coney Island, Sea Gate, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach and Gerritsen Beach.

He will be running against Councilmember Inna Vernikov who has held the seat since 2022 in the Republican primary Tuesday, June 24.

Many supporters attended the event, including assemblymembers Michael Novakhov and Alec Brook-Krasny.

“I was proud to attend Ari Kagan’s campaign kickoff fundraiser and stand with a tireless public servant who always shows up for our community,” said Novakhov. “We need leaders like Ari fighting for South Brooklyn.”

Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Kagan won the 47th City Council District, which then covered Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, in 2021 as a Democrat. He succeeded the term-limited Mark Treyger and beat Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz.

In 2023, he switched to the Republican Party and lost to Councilmember Justin Brannan in the redrawn 47th District, which includes Bay Ridge, Coney Island, and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights.

“Immensely grateful to my family & friends for such incredible support,” wrote Kagan on the fundraiser. “My first fundraiser of this race in the 48th Council District was a great success. Proud to receive endorsements from many Republican elected officials, current and former Republican District Leaders, prominent community leaders.

“The June 24th Republican Primary is around the corner. Communities of the 48th CD deserve a hardworking, fully engaged representative who delivers results. All Politics is Local!

Thank you very much to everyone who came out to support my candidacy!”

Supporters are hopeful that Kagan will be victorious in June.

“It was really [an] extremely Great Event,” wrote one attendee. “VICTORY TO YOU!!!! You deserve it, and we, your supporters.”