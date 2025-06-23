Students say one final goodbye to OLPH Catholic Academy with events, graduations

The Sunset Park school had been open for over 100 years

Hard goodbyes.

Students, teachers, parents and faculty of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy of Brooklyn (OLPHCAB) said one final farewell to the school that is closing after over 100 years of educating kids with events and graduation ceremonies.

The school building in Sunset Park, 5902 6th Ave., opened in 1903 and was named St. Alphonsus. In 1917, it was changed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School.

Earlier in the month, a closing Mass was held for the school. During it, they honored seventh grade students.

“They proudly presented the elements of each grade and received certificates of recognition,” stated the school on Facebook. “It was a heartfelt celebration as we came together one last time to honor our students.”

Following the Mass, students and faculty gathered for a family brunch in the school’s lunchroom.

On June 13, the school’s final walk-a-thon was held.

“We took one final walk around our beautiful school, filled with memories, laughter, and love,” the OLPH stated on social media. “It was bittersweet seeing our students and their families walking alongside us—such a beautiful moment. We are proud to be part of the OLPHCAB family. Next year, we’ll be in a new place, but OLPH will always have a special place in our hearts.”

After, prom was held for the eighth grade.

Its pre-k and kindergarten classes had a graduation ceremony in the school’s auditorium June 17.



The school's pre-k and kindergarten classes took place in the auditorium.

“To our youngest graduates: you are the heart of OLPHCAB, and we are so proud of you,” the school stated. “As you take your next steps, carry with you the joy, wonder, and curiosity that made your time here so special. Keep exploring, keep dreaming, and always know how deeply you are loved. God bless you today and always.

Afterwards, eighth graders held their graduation at the church with Introductory Rites.



Eighth graders were featured during the last graduation for OLPHCAB.





It was announced in February that the school would be closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of OLPH Catholic Academy in June 2025 due to financial constraints and declining enrollment,” the school wrote in a statement on Feb. 7. “We are grateful beyond words for the dedication and hard work of our teachers, administration, parent volunteers, and students. They have poured their hearts into making the school.”