Fort Hamilton Army Base to receive $42.7 million in federal funding for repairs

Over the next few years, Fort Hamilton Army Base will be getting a major facelift.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-11, with Col. Melissa Cantwell, the fort’s commander, announced in a conference on Aug. 26 that the base received $42.7 million in federal funding for several repairs that will improve operations.

“We are very proud here in Brooklyn to have New York City’s only army installation, and this army installation has been a presence in this community for so long that it’s something we in the community take great pride in,” Malliotakis said during the conference. “Whether it was Sept. 11, Hurricane Sandy, or more recently during the COVID pandemic, Fort Hamilton Army Base has played such an integral role. They do so many different things here and we’re very proud of the men and women who serve.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis with Col. Melissa Cantwell, the commander at Fort Hamilton Army Base to announce $42.7 million in federal funding for repairs that will conclude in 2030 Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The congressmember said she recalled when she stood at the base with members of Congress in past years fighting to keep Fort Hamilton open. “There were many times where it was on the proposed closure list, and today we’re here to say not only is Fort Hamilton staying open, but that the federal government is making a $42.7 million investment to make the necessary improvements and the critical upgrades to keep Fort Hamilton top-notch,” Malliotakis said.

The funding will go towards several projects, including grounds maintenance, electrical and plumbing repairs, road work, pest management services, HVAC and boiler maintenance, and other important critical investments to ensure that there are no disruptions to the base.

Fort Hamilton is the nation’s fourth-oldest active military post. It commemorated its bicentennial back in June. According to historical records, construction was completed on July 10, 1831.

A sentry on duty at Fort Hamilton in the 1800s. George Bradford Brainerd photograph collection, Brooklyn Museum/Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

“Obviously, this is an aging facility, and today, I am very proud to join Col. Cantwell to make this important effort,” Malliotakis said. “Since being in Congress, we’ve announced critical funding for this army base. In 2023, we announced that there would be $27 million for a new state-of-the-art facility for information systems to improve voice and data communication capabilities, and also more money for a new child development center to provide childcare for the children of the service members here of the facility.”

Fort Hamilton Army Base Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton

Malliotakis added, “I continue to be committed to not only keeping this base open but to make significant improvements to modernize the facility.”

The contract is funded through baseline Army accounts authorized under the current Continuing Resolution, which Congress passed and the President signed into law earlier this year to ensure continuity of operations.

“This is a significant investment that ensures the installation remains at peak operation readiness while really preserving our rich history,” said Cantwell.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis with Col. Melissa Cantwell, the commander at Fort Hamilton Army Base to announce $42.7 million in federal funding for repairs that will conclude in 2030 Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We just recently celebrated our bicentennial, so for 200 years we’ve been a stalwart present here in Brooklyn. Over the next five years, this funding will be used, as the congresswoman mentioned, for facility maintenance. What that amounts to is maintaining our operational readiness and taking the burden off the tenants who are training and assessing new soldiers into our Department of Defense and really ensuring mission capabilities and community ties.”

The work is expected to be completed by July 2030.