Generally Speaking: Fort Hamilton museum is still on the chopping block

While the Army’s Center of Military History (CMH) still has Fort Hamilton’s New York Harbor Defense Museum on its closure list, the campaign to save the museum is gaining momentum.

If you recall, in a previous column I mentioned the CMH criteria for Army museums to avoid closure. They were public access, number of visitors, maintenance and relevance. Well, the Harbor Defense Museum is open to the public, maintenance should no longer be an issue, if it is at all! And anyone who has visited the museum is usually pretty impressed about its relevance to local history at the base and in the surrounding communities.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis represents Fort Hamilton. Photo courtesy of office of U.S. Rep. Malliotakis.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis’ Washington, D.C., press office recently announced, “Investing in Fort Hamilton, great news! Thanks to funding I supported, Fort Hamilton Army Base will be receiving significant funding for grounds maintenance, electrical and plumbing repairs, road work and infrastructure upgrades.” Her funding award was $42.7 million.

Fort Hamilton’s funding award from Rep. Malliotakis. Photo courtesy of office of U.S. Rep. Malliotakis.

Both the Bay Ridge Historical Society and the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee have joined the fight to save the museum. Tom McCarthy, president of the BRHS, issued this statement: “Fort Hamilton’s Harbor Defense Museum is an important part of the fabric of our neighborhood. The history of the Fort and history of the community are intertwined. I sincerely hope that the Defense Dept. and the Army continue to provide support to allow this important institution to continue to play its vital role preserving our history.”

* * *

After being headquartered in Garden City, Long Island, at 605 Stewart Ave., the 1st U.S. Marine Corps District, which has covered the northeast U.S. plus New England for over 70 years, recently relocated to the new Robert Mullan Center at Fort Hamilton.

U.S. Marine Col. Robert Jones cuts the ribbon at the new 1st District Headquarters at Fort Hamilton. US Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka

Mullan, proprietor of Tun Tavern, was the first Marine recruiter, back in 1775. The new Marine Corps commanding officer is Col. Robert Jones. Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Col. Misty Cantwell was on hand to watch Col. Jones cut the ribbon to the new Marine Corps building.

U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Misty Cantwell welcomes the Marines to Fort Hamilton. US Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Marcel Gorka

* * *

On Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12 p.m., the Old Stone House will hold its annual Maryland 400 Remembrance Ceremony with American Revolutionary uniformed reenactors. The event will include the reading of the roster of the Maryland Militia from the Battle of Brooklyn and wreath-layings.

The Maryland 400 signpost. Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General