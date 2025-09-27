The Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton in danger of closure, locals, pols respond

The museum includes exhibits on the Battle of Brooklyn, Fort Hamilton, World War I, World War II

They’re trying to save a huge slice of Brooklyn history.

The Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton could shut down and both elected officials and locals are trying to stop it from happening.

Back in July, an article for the Stars and Stripes daily military newspaper and other news sources stated the Fort Hamilton Museum is on a list of museums the U.S. Army Center of Military History wants to close.

F. Lee Reynolds, a spokesman for the center, confirmed the Army’s Center of Military History recently announced plans to close or consolidate 29 Army museums.

The Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton faces potential closure. Photos courtesy of Harbor Defense Museum Website

The museum includes exhibits on the Battle of Brooklyn, Fort Hamilton, World War I, World War II. It also has remains of old Fort Hamilton. According to its website, a visit to the Harbor Defense Museum also provides students an opportunity to learn more about the role of the U.S. Army in New York City.

General, who is heading a committee to save the museum, spoke about its significance during a Community Board 10 meeting Sept. 15.

“The museum has been open for quite a number of years, and it averages 14,000 visitors each year, primarily kids,” he said. “They tour the base and the museum. The museum is very important because the Battle of Brooklyn started right off the waterfront in Fort Hamilton. There are exhibits inside the museum that commemorate that anniversary. I urge everyone who didn’t know it was closing to write letters about it.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis responded to the Brooklyn Eagle following a story about the potential closure on CBS 2 News.

“We have been in contact with the Army regarding its proposal to consolidate multiple museums, including Brooklyn’s Harbor Defense Museum,” she said. “While we understand the Army is prioritizing the modernization of aging infrastructure and readiness at Fort Hamilton, which is why we recently announced a historic $42.7 million investment to strengthen the base’s daily operations, we urge them to reconsider the educational resources the museum provides to visitors of all ages.

The Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton faces potential closure. Photos courtesy of Facebook

“We will continue working with the Army to determine how best to preserve these artifacts so future generations can learn from and appreciate our rich military history and the important role our fort in Brooklyn played.”

In August, Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes wrote a letter to executive directors Charles Bowery and Susan Springman of the Center of Military History, Commanding General Gary Brito and General David Francis, of US Army Training and Doctrine Command.

The Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton faces potential closure. Photos courtesy of Facebook

“The Harbor Defense Museum is the only publicly accessible military history museum in South Brooklyn and serves as a vital link between the civilian community and the military history of our region,” the letter read. “It is housed on the grounds of one of the few remaining active military posts in New York City and tells the story of our nation’s coastal defense in an engaging, educational, and accessible way.

“The museum’s free admission, historic setting, and relevance to generations of local veterans, service members, and students make it a cherished community resource. Its closure would eliminate a unique public opportunity to connect with New York’s—and America’s—defense history.”

Additional reporting by Ted General and Francesca Norsen Tate