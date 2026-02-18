18th Avenue Lunar New Year Parade marches on before blizzard

Prior to the powerful blizzard that slammed Brooklyn, Bensonhurst held its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday.

This year marks the Year of the Horse. The festivities were hosted by the Chinese American Social Services.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. and featured speeches from elected officials and community leaders, founder of CASS Dr. Tim Law, as well as appearances by local organizations and performances.

It was another successful march, highlighted by Lunar New Year traditions. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

A marcher was dressed up to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Fireworks were set during the celebration. Photo: 62nd Precinct

Assemblymember William Colton spoke during the parade. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

The traditional lion and dragon dance took place. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Doctor Tim Law speaks during the parade. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

The parade followed at noon and went along 18th Avenue from 65th to 84th streets and included music, food and the traditional dragon and lion dance.

“Despite the challenging weather and the approaching storm, our community spirit is stronger than ever,” said Homecrest Community Services on Facebook. “Today, we are proud to have 70-plus Homecrest members — including older adults, youth, kids and parents — joining the 18th Avenue Lunar New Year Parade hosted by CASS.”

The post continued, “This is truly an intergenerational celebration of culture, connection and resilience. Seeing our members walk side by side, supporting one another and carrying forward our traditions, reminds us why this work matters. Our energy is high, our hearts are full, and our community shines — rain or shine. Wishing everyone a joyful, healthy and prosperous Lunar New Year!”

Councilmember Susan Zhuang attended the festivities. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Assemblymember Lester Chang celebrates during the parade. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Councilmember Susan Zhuang co-hosted the parade along with Assemblymember William Colton.

“The celebration continues,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on Facebook. “Thank you all who joined your 62 Precinct neighbors today for the annual Lunar New Year Parade on 18th Avenue. Even with the clouds, rain and pending snow, the community spirit is brighter than ever. Let’s welcome the Year of the Horse together!”

State Sen. Steve Chan and Assemblymember Lester Chang also attended the parade.

The weather postponed the Sunset Park celebration hosted by the Brooklyn Chinese American Association. A new date hasn’t been announced.