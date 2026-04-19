30th annual Way of the Cross march held on Brooklyn Bridge

On Good Friday, Roman Catholics, Greek Orthodox Christians and others joined together for the massive procession commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, during the 30th anniversary of the Way of the Cross over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Communion and Liberation Choir singing a hymn.

Bishop Robert Brennan gives his reflection on the bridge.



The solemn walk marked the biblical first four Stations of the Cross: (1) “Jesus is condemned to death,” and was remembered at a prayer service inside the Cathedral-Basilica of St. James on Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Bishop Robert J. Brennan, head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, and New York’s new Archbishop Ronald A. Hicks presiding. (2) “Jesus is given the cross,” reflection on the Brooklyn Bridge at the Manhattan Tower and (3) “Jesus falls for the first time,” remembered at City Hall Park, (4) “Jesus meets his mother,” in front of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Final reflection was delivered by Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia, national chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Bishop Brennan is greeted by Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia at the Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine.

Bishops walk toward the ramp to the Brooklyn Bridge.



Prior to the procession heading to the Brooklyn Bridge, Archbishop Hicks said, “This is my first time (in Brooklyn) and to do so in the spirit of unity and prayer and togetherness, it’s the perfect setting.”

At each station there were holy passages read, Bible citations, reflections, prayers and hymns sung by the accompanying Communion and Liberation Society Choir. Bay Ridge resident Christoher Vath, who has been the longtime Society Choir director, may be remembered by many as the former organist and director of music at Bay Ridge’s St. Patrick’s Church.

***

Brooklyn Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio led a candlelight Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday evening that started from Our Lady Guadalupe Church at 7201 15th Ave. in Bensonhurst and ended at the Basilica of Regina Pacis at 1230 65th St. in Dyker Heights. This somber procession included worshippers from St. Athanasius-St. Dominic, St. Bernadette, St. Mary Mother of Jesus, St. Finbar, St. Simon and Jude and Most Precious Blood churches.

The procession along the bridge.



***

Well-known “Blue Bloods” and “The Sopranos” star Steve Schirripa will be debuting his new illustrated children’s book, “WillieBoy Eats the World” at Bay Ridge’s BookMark Shoppe, 8315 Third Ave., on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. He will be signing each book that is purchased.