Busta Rhymes, Justine Skye announced as performers for the first BAT Block Party

Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) announced that 11-time Grammy nominated rapper and actor Busta Rhymes and R&B artist Justine Skye will be the headline performers for its first ever BAT Block Party.

The free event, slated to be held on Saturday, September 15, will include festivities such as outdoor concert performances, a beer and wine garden, art galleries, interactive video game experiences for the younger set, and food vendors and shops from BAT-based companies.

“We’re so excited for the first ever BAT Block Party,” said Julie Stein, senior vice president, asset management at New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). “This inaugural event will celebrate Brooklyn Army Terminal’s 100th birthday, and will bring together Sunset Park residents, local businesses and New Yorkers from across the city to celebrate the campus’s commitment to the creation of quality jobs and enjoy the beautiful waterfront public space.”

Stein added that BAT is also celebrating the completion of a major renovation project that has created 500,000 square feet of industrial space for modern manufacturing businesses.

In 1996, Rhymes released his solo debut album, “The Coming,” which featured the hit song “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check.” Busta Rhymes’s streak of international pop, rap and urban top 10 hits has extended for well over a decade.

Skye recently released her debut album “Utraviolet.” According to BAT, she recently had the honor of being selected to pay homage to the iconic Janet Jackson with a special tribute performance at the 2018 BMI Awards.

The free event, which begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. at 140 58th Street, is geared to all ages and will include something for everyone.

To register for free tickets and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LVvuU1.