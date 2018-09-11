UPDATE: Bay Ridge Shooting Victim Identified, Cops Still Seeking Perp

Grei Frasheri, 23, has been identified as the victim of Friday's fatal Bay Ridge shooting.

A man was shot dead in Bay Ridge in the middle of rush hour.

According to a police source, on Friday, September 7 at around 6 p.m., at 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue, a fight broke out during which the victim, identified as Grei Frasheri, 23, was shot in the neck/chest area.

Frasheri was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

According to Councilmember Justin Brannan, Frasheri is Albanian born.

He was waked Tuesday at Clavin Funeral Home in Bay Ridge. Mourners remembered him on an online guestbook. One wrote, “My second son rest with the angels in heaven u r a wonderful young man who help everybody I will miss you forever in my heart rest in peace love u grei.”

Another wrote: “Your smile was contagious, your laughter made us all laugh….Thank you for being you and sharing a piece of your soul with me.”

Frasheri’s Facebook page was edited to contain the following sentiment: “We hope people who love Grei will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life.”

Police are looking for the perps, who, the source said, may have fled in a silver SUV with TLC plates, and as of Tuesday, September 11 had extra resources from the Detective Bureau working on identifying suspects. The source added that cops are, “confident that we will have something soon.”

“Grei’s family is begging for the public’s help in finding the shooter,” Brannan wrote on his Facebook Page.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call the detectives working the case at 718-439-4236.