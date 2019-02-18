Looking back at “Saturday Night Fever” in Bay Ridge on Travolta’s 65th birthday

The cast of "Saturday Night Fever" shoots in the shadow of the Verrazano Bridge.

Happy 65th birthday to actor John Travolta, seen here in Bay Ridge during the filming of “Saturday Night Fever” in 1977.

The film, which stars both a very young and very slender John Travolta as the disco-dancing Tony Manero and the neighborhood of Bay Ridge as itself, was filmed in many locales in southwestern Brooklyn, including Fort Hamilton Parkway in the shadow of the Verrazano Bridge, which can be seen in the photo above, from the files of this newspaper.

Other locales seen in the film include the long-defunct 2001 Odyssey disco club at Eighth Avenue and 64th Street, and Lenny’s Pizza at 86th Street and 19th Avenue.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the Odyssey disco club was located at Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street.