Cops arrest suspect in 95th Street station attack

Police arrest the suspect (left) they say was responsible for two separate assaults, one of which took place inside the 95th Street station (pictured right).

Authorities apprehended a suspect in an assault that took place on the R train and in the Bay Ridge 95th Street station, after they say he attacked someone else just three days later.



Police have charged 24-year-old Jairus Diaz with assault in the second degree in the subway attack, and assault and harassment in connection with an attack on a 20-year-old man who was sitting in his car at the corner of Gelston Avenue and 86th Street on Saturday at around 7:10 p.m.



In that incident, cops say Diaz got into an argument with the victim, opened the front driver’s side door of his car and punched him in the face several times.



Police say that on March 27 Diaz used a lock to attack a sleeping 21-year-old man on the R train at around 11:40 p.m., an assault that spilled out into the 95th Street station, after a fight ensued.



During the altercation, police say, the victim fell onto the roadbed, at which time the attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction.



Witnesses helped the man off the tracks and back onto the platform.



Police say the victim — who was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn — sustained injuries to the right side of his face. He is listed in stable condition.



The lock was recovered by authorities.

