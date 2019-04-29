Human remains found near Brooklyn side of Verrazzano Bridge

Authorities discovered human remains over the weekend near the Bay Ridge end of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

According to police, at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers were alerted to the partially clothed, skeletal remains, which were found in a wooded area near Fort Hill Place and Dahlgren Place, close to the Brooklyn-bound lower level exit ramp of the bridge.

The remains have yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities wait for the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

According to the New York Post, that same morning, NYPD Harbor Unit cops discovered a second body floating in the East River, near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Back in March, two bodies were discovered in less than four days in the waters of Sunset Park.

