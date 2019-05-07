Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Suspect arrested for firing shots at man in Dyker

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

Police investigating a report of shots fired on Bay Ridge Parkway.

A man was arrested in connection with a recent early morning shooting in Dyker Heights.

Authorities say that on May 1 at around 1:30 a.m., 23-year-old Hyger Osmanaj allegedly got out of his vehicle on Bay Ridge Parkway between 10th and 11th Avenues, took out a gun and started firing in the direction of the victim, a 22-year-old man. The victim ran away and was not injured.

On May 6, officers arrested Osmanaj and charged him with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to a police source, two other suspects were arrested as well.

