Cops seek Gravesend man, reported missing for a second time this summer

Police are looking for a man from Gravesend who has gone missing for the second time in a month.

According to authorities, 64-year-old Paul Benjamin was last seen on July 24 at around 9 p.m. at a home for older adults near Stillwell Avenue and Avenue P. He was reported missing on July 26.



Police had also reported Benjamin missing in June.

Benjamin is described as a white male, 5’10”, with blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.