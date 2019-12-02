Cops of the Month honored for taking gun off the street

Cops of the Month Christian Aleman and Taha Jahmi with Councilmember Justin Brannan, Capt. Robert Conwell, Michael Tannousis (representing Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis and a representative for State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

BAY RIDGE — During its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the 68th Precinct honored Police Officers Christian Aleman and Taha Jahmi as Cops of the Month for arresting an armed man allegedly involved in a fight with his girlfriend near a hair salon in Bay Ridge.

“On Tuesday, Oct. 15 at approximately 4 p.m., officers assigned the Third Platoon responded to a dispute with a firearm at 9013 Fifth Ave. in front of the Fifth Avenue Hair Studio,” Capt. Robert Conwell, the precinct’s commanding officer, told the group gathered in the station house, 333 65th St. Conwell said the victim told the two officers “that her ex-boyfriend verbally threatened her and showed her a black firearm.”

The victim, Conwell went on, “also told the officers that the defendant was continuously driving around the area and she feared for her life.” In response, said Conwell, the two cops sent out a radio alert with a description of the suspect’s car, then began a canvass of the area in search of the car accompanied by the victim.

Eventually, said Conwell, the pair located the suspect, who was positively identified by the victim.

“Officers conducted a stop, placed the defendant in handcuffs,” and then conducted a search of the car, in which they “found a loaded nine millimeter black Smith and Wesson firearm [in the trunk] as well as a large quantity of controlled substances,” Conwell said, adding, “Thank you, guys, for removing a firearm off the streets.”