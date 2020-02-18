Cops arrest suspect for allegedly stabbing boy near Bay Ridge high school

The scene following the stabbing incident near 68th Street and Fourth Avenue.

BAY RIDGE — Police arrested a boy who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old male student in Bay Ridge this afternoon near the High School of Telecommunications Arts and Technology on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Authorities told this paper that the boy was walking to a local deli near 68th Street and Fourth Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with some other males. The victim allegedly tried to prevent the suspect from attacking his friend and was stabbed in the shoulder, resulting in lacerations.

The attacker was reported to have fled on Fourth Avenue to Senator Street, and then to have headed eastbound.

Police brought the 15-year-old suspect into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at around 7:30 a.m. and have charged him with assault.

Following the attack, a witness who works nearby at a gas station said that the victim was “jumped.”

“It looked like three kids,” the witness went on. “They hit him with a knife. One slashed him and they ran away. A samaritan who was working on his truck started chasing them. I could see that they were running with a knife. A switchblade. I heard screaming outside. Just kids fighting. I don’t know what about. Luckily we have cameras here. Usually, this is a pretty quiet area.”

