Police arrest alleged purse snatcher in Dyker Heights, Bath Beach

SOUTHERN BROOKLYN — Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked and robbed women in Dyker Heights and Bath Beach.

24-year-old Staten Island resident Manuel Chavez was arrested on two charges of robbery and two charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

According to authorities, on Friday, Jan. 24 at around 5:50 p.m., Chavez allegedly approached an 81-year-old woman on Bay Ridge Avenue between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue and snatched her purse, pushing the woman to the ground and causing her to hit her head on a metal fence. He then fled towards 10th Avenue carrying the purse, which contained $5, credit cards, a bank book and a Social Security card.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The woman sustained injuries to her head and cuts to her hand.

Later that same day, at around 8:20 p.m., cops say Chavez also allegedly approached a 66-year-old woman who was walking home on Bay 25th Street between Bath Avenue and Benson Avenue, knocked her to the floor, stole her purse and fled. Cops said he got away with $100, several credit cards and a cellphone.

The victim of the second accident suffered minor injuries.