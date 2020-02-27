Police search for Marlboro Houses murder suspect

Police are looking for a man wanted in the killing of a 72-year-old man in the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend earlier this month.



On Friday, Feb. 7 at around 11:17 p.m., police found Leslie Lee dead, lying face-up in a bedroom, inside an apartment at 2331 West 11th Street.



Cops categorized the death as a homicide on Monday, Feb. 26, and are now looking for 34-year-old Jose Mendoza in connection to the crime. He is described as Latinx, six feet tall and around 200 pounds.



Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

