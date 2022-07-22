On the Avenue: More #FunonFifth to come!

The street is open — it’s time for some more #FunonFifth!

After much anticipation following the successful return of the #FunonFifth Festival on June 5, members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID are excited to announce the launch of their monthly “Open Streets” events — also billed #FunonFifth — taking place “on the avenue” beginning Friday, July 29.

“Streets on Fifth Avenue will be car-free from 5 to 10 p.m. for folks to enjoy live music, games, local merchants, food and entertainment,” BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno told us. “Families will find a range of activities, such as a Brooklyn Curling demonstration, catapult wars at Urban Steam Lab, a Coney Island Strongman performance and free games.”

Crowds gather at Mussels Brick Oven Pizza for some live music during last year’s installment of #FunonFifth. Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID

The #FunonFifth events are part of the 2022 “Open Streets” initiative brought to Bay Ridge through the efforts of the BID, along with Councilmember Justin Brannan and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. Each installment of #FunonFifth runs from 72nd Street through 85th Street.

“For the music lovers and foodies alike, you can see live performances such as The Rigbees (Mussels Brick Oven Pizza), DJ Frankie (PC Bar and Grill), Lordz of the Fjords (Schnitzel Haus) and Mexican folklore dancers,” Zenteno said.

Plans are still being finalized, so be sure to check the BID website next week for a complete guide of activities and locations.

The fun continues on Fifth Avenue with “Open Streets” events planned for Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.

* * *

How many tacos can you eat? That’s the question that will be asked of contestants in the first-ever Summer Stroll on 3rd Taco Eating Contest this Friday evening, July 22.

Sponsored by Ho’ Brah, 8618 Third Ave., and hosted by popular comedian Lil “Mo” Mozzarella, the contest is set to take place on the stroll’s main stage at 83rd Street at 8 p.m. The event is sure to create a crowd of onlookers “on the avenue” who will cheer on the competitors as they wolf down what organizers are predicting to be “an insane amount of tacos.”

Interested contestants should send a direct message to @SummerStrollon3rd on Instagram prior to the event, we’ve been advised.

Afterward, legendary freestyle recording artist Noel will hit the stage to perform his hits, including “Silent Morning.”

Summer Stroll Coordinator David Annarummo (right) welcomes special guest host Lil “Mo” Mozzarella to the July 8 Summer Stroll on 3rd. The New York-based comedian will serve as host once again for the July 22 taco eating contest. Eagle Urban Media photo

The celebrity flair being added to the event was made possible through the generosity of several local businesses and organizations serving as the evening’s Live Performance Sponsors: Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge, Ben Bay Realty of Bay Ridge, Window-Fix and Bliss Entertainment. Cebu Bar & Bistro and Jabour Realty also helped sponsor the appearance of Lil “Mo” Mozzarella, who will be live-streaming the contest to his 200,000 Instagram followers.

This week’s Stroll runs from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue, where it will take place once again on Aug. 19. In between, the Stroll program returns to the northern end of the avenue (68th Street to 83rd Street) on Aug. 5.

Be sure to follow @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram as well as @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter for highlights from each event and updates on all upcoming activities. Use the hashtag #SummerStrollon3rd to have your photos and videos shared on social media.