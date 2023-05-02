Friends give from the heart after café fire

Neighbors are chipping in to help a Bay Ridge café that was damaged by fire.

The April 9 blaze at Pier 69 Market, 10 Bay Ridge Ave., began at 6:30 p.m. and was under control about an hour and a half later. There were no injuries.

Employee Arianna Conti said the fire started about 20 minutes after closing time and damaged the kitchen and the storage room.

Conti started a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs. So far it’s raised $1,575 of the $1,700 goal.

“We’re unsure as to how long rebuilding will take or how much it will cost. However, we want to help support our Pier 69 family in any way we can,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “This cafe means so much to both us and the Bay Ridge community. Please help us rebuild our home away from home.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/save-pier-69-market.