The ‘new and improved’ Bay Ridge Center officially opens in one of Brooklyn’s biggest NORCs

Federally designated NORC, Bay Ridge is ‘Naturally Occurring Retirement Community’

By Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Brooklyn Eagle

It’s been a Herculean hurdle. After years of planning and many months of waiting, it’s now all systems go as the new and improved Bay Ridge Center (BRC) for older adults finally opened its doors to the public Monday morning, March 11.

Located at 15 Bay Ridge Avenue, the new 21,000-square-foot community center offers a wide range of innovative free services that address older adults’ biological, psychological, social, and cultural needs.

According to Todd W. Fliedner, BRC’s executive director, the center was ready to open in November but had to put the brakes on due to “circumstances beyond his control.”

A staff member assisting an older adult in the computer lab. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“One of the reasons it took so long was that we had to reclassify the type of business that was happening at this address,” Fliedner said. “It was a change of purpose, if you will, compared to the business it was before, which was a MetLife Insurance building.”

“But what today means is that southwest Brooklyn now has the opportunity to take advantage of a first-class older adult center, providing comprehensive services to a degree that I feel no other older adult center in New York can do,” Fliedner explained, adding that “In the downtime between November and now, we’ve done open enrollments here and signed up over 400 new members — this, in addition to the hundreds of members we’ve already had.”

Aging baby boomers have become the fastest-growing segment of the elderly population to be served, see Todd Fliedner’s guest editorial here.

From left: Amed Alfaraji, director of community outreach, BRC; Ashley Witherell, director at NNORC; and Aubrey Balcom, project manager, BRC. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

There was certainly an unmistakable air of enthusiasm, excitement and community in the room, as every potential patron that walked through the doors was welcomed with a handshake and a hug — and given a tour of the facility, if requested.

By 9:30 a.m., more than 50 members had already signed up — and dozens were still coming through the doors.

Music appreciation studio. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Suresh and Kusum Gamadia were the very first two people to cross the threshold, looking to become new members.

“We are so very excited,” exclaimed Kusum Gamadia. “We don’t have anything like this where we live in Sunset Park.”

Suresh Gamadia said he expects to come here “a few times a week, if not every single day.”

Sonia Valentin, a senior from Bensonhurst, described the facility as “fantastic.”

Bay Ridge Center members socializing. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“This is my first time here,” Valentin said. “I saw photos of the center online, and was very impressed. This is truly the payoff for all the work and the tax money us seniors have contributed throughout the years — a place like this. I cannot wait to use the amenities. ”

The BRC will feature — among other things — specially designed activity rooms, including a strength training gym with equipment from Germany and software from Singapore, a technology learning lab equipped with computers and tablets, an art room for classes and art therapy, a music appreciation studio and a health and wellness room, which will feature members of Maimonides hospital coming and working with older adults on their specific needs.

Keeping fit. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

And members will also receive hot meals in the center’s expansive dining room/café.

With regard to cost, the BRC team set out with a fundraising goal of $5 million — and with the help of federal, state, and private donors, they secured roughly $4 million.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-11), who secured $2 million in Housing and Urban Development funding for the new center, also made an appearance this morning and addressed the crowd.

Fiona Ho, health and wellness coordinator, helping a member get the blood flowing in the strength training gym. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It’s so exciting to see the final product here,” Malliotakis said. “Our seniors deserve this center. You’ve worked hard your whole lives, and it’s important that you have a place to socialize, to play games, and to exercise your mind and your body.”

For decades, the BRC has operated out of the 4,700-square-foot basement of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, offering hot meals, vital community education and engagement programs, and social services that help older adults meet their basic needs.

From left: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-11); and Todd W. Fliedner, BRC’s executive director. Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Fliedner said this new building allows us to better serve several Brooklyn neighborhoods, such as Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, and Sunset Park, with a large and growing older adult population.

Eagle photos by Arthur De Gaeta