Police arrest suspect in murder of woman in Sunset Park

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in the Sunset Park area back in July.

Forty-three-year-old Sheng Mao Chen was arrested August 9 and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to authorities, on Monday, July 22 at around 9:55 p.m., police responded to an assault with a knife outside a house at Eighth Avenue and 46th Street. When the officers got there, they found the victim, 46-year-old Xiu Rong Zheng, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A police source told this paper in July the homicide has been labeled a domestic violence incident.

