Bay Ridge burglaries continue as crook breaks into bagel store

Another Bay Ridge business has been burglarized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to authorities, between the hours of 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 and 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, a suspect broke into Bagel Story, 8501 Third Ave., by breaking the side window of the shop. Once inside, the crook stole the register, which had $150 inside.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Abdul Elenani, the owner of Bagel Story, discussed the situation on popular Facebook group The One and Only Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

“Hope you all are safe and sound. Last night we got broken into at Bagel Story and the register was robbed along with a few pieces of equipment,” he said. “Unfortunately our cameras were off since our service [is] frozen since we closed down during this very tough time for all.

If any of you guys have closed shops on the avenue, make sure your cameras are working. Stay safe everyone.”

This has been just one of many burglaries around the area in recent weeks.

An ice cream parlor at Third Avenue and 87th Street was burglarized on May 15. Reports claim that at around 10 a.m., a crook broke into the shop through the front window. The store owner said the suspect stole about $30 and $10 worth of drinks.

During the late night hours of Monday, May 4, a suspect threw rocks at the glass door of an eatery at 91st Street and Fifth Avenue. Once inside, the crook stole $150 and a tablet. He then fled on foot northbound on Fifth Avenue.

Between Monday, April 20 at around 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 22 at around 7:30 a.m., a suspect broke the front door to clothing and boutique store Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., went inside and stole $50 from the cash register.

Councilmember Justin Brannan acknowledged the increase in commercial burglaries since the novel coronavirus resulted in several shops shutting their doors.

“Since the COVID lockdown started, we have seen an increase in commercial burglaries and vandalism after dark,” he said. “We successfully requested and received more cops from City Hall for increased patrols at night. NYPD knows the crew responsible for these burglaries and they are actively investigating. We’re not dealing with the Ocean’s Eleven crew here; these are mainly crimes of convenience, but this is the absolute last thing our struggling small businesses need at a time like this.”

The NYPD has also urged local businesses to take measures to keep stores safe from burglaries.

”If you have a roll down gate, use it and make sure it’s locked,” NYPD said in a guidance provided to the elected official. “Cops say these thieves & vandals are targeting storefronts that don’t have gates or didn’t have their gates rolled down and locked. If you have an alarm, make sure it is activated. If you have security cameras, make sure they are on as well.”

“I guess it’s these times that are leading to this,” Elenani said. “Tough times can make people do things that shouldn’t be done … Whoever they are, I hope they just stop and sure will get caught soon. (Justin Brannan) thanks a bunch for following through with the 68 pct. and passing by as soon as you heard about it. Let’s enjoy today. Peace guys.”